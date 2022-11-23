Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

3,499 KM

Details Features

$38,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$38,888

+ taxes & licensing

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

519-631-5080

Contact Seller
2020 RAM 1500 Classic

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

ST

Watch This Vehicle

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

ST

Location

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

519-631-5080

  1. 9444225
  2. 9444225
  3. 9444225
  4. 9444225
  5. 9444225
  6. 9444225
  7. 9444225
  8. 9444225
  9. 9444225
Contact Seller

$38,888

+ taxes & licensing

3,499KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9444225
  • Stock #: 2762A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FGXLS118759

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2762A
  • Mileage 3,499 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

2020 RAM 1500 Classi...
 3,499 KM
$38,888 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Escape SE
 63,760 KM
$26,116 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-350 KING...
 59,550 KM
$85,233 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

Call Dealer

519-631-XXXX

(click to show)

519-631-5080

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory