$33,999+ taxes & licensing
2020 Subaru Legacy
Premier GT | Navigation | Backup Camera | Sunroof
2020 Subaru Legacy
Premier GT | Navigation | Backup Camera | Sunroof
Location
519 Cars
10924 Sunset Dr, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2
519-633-2020
$33,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 519CR2171
- Mileage 12,037 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan that can handle any Canadian weather? Then check out this pristine 2020 Subaru Legacy Premier GT, available now at 519 Cars! This beauty boasts a sleek white exterior paired with a luxurious brown interior, offering a sophisticated and comfortable driving experience. With only 12,037km on the odometer, this Legacy is practically brand new and ready for many more adventures on the road.
This Legacy Premier GT is equipped with Subaru's legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, ensuring superior handling and control, whether you're navigating city streets or cruising on the open highway. The smooth and efficient Variable Transmission (CVT) delivers a responsive and engaging driving experience, while the spacious interior and premium features provide an unparalleled level of comfort and convenience. This is more than just a car; it's a statement.
Here are some standout features of this exceptional vehicle:
- Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence, thanks to Subaru's renowned system.
- Luxurious Interior: Sink into the comfortable brown leather seats and enjoy the premium cabin appointments.
- Low Mileage: With only 12,037km, this Legacy is barely broken in.
- Variable Transmission (CVT): Experience seamless and efficient acceleration.
- Stylish Design: Turn heads with the Legacy's modern and eye-catching design.
At 519Cars, we believe everyone deserves a chance to drive their dream car. That's why we offer flexible financing options tailored to all credit types – good, bad, or no credit!
Enjoy competitive rates and favourable terms if you have excellent credit. Get behind the wheel of your desired vehicle without compromising on affordability.
Have a challenging credit history? We're here to help! Our financing specialists work with you to create a plan that not only gets you a car but also assists in rebuilding your credit score.
Don't have a credit history yet? We understand. Our no-credit financing options are designed to get you on the road and start building your credit from scratch.
We believe in personalized solutions that fit your financial situation. Our team is dedicated to finding the best financing options that work for you.
We prioritize transparency and honesty throughout the financing process. No hidden fees or surprises – just clear, straightforward terms and conditions.
Your dream car is within reach, regardless of your credit situation. Contact us now or visit 519Cars at 10924 Sunset Rd Southwold Ontario to explore our wide range of vehicles and flexible financing options.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 519 Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email 519 Cars
519 Cars
Call Dealer
519-633-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-633-2020