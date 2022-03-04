Menu
2020 Toyota 4Runner

47,586 KM

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

47,586KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 97852A
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR0L5797568

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 47,586 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD.


CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


4WD 5-Speed Automatic 4.0L V6


PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

Finance Rates from 3.99% up to 96 months O.A.C

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

Market Value Report provided

Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)

Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!

Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal

Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

