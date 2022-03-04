$55,989+ tax & licensing
$55,989
+ taxes & licensing
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
519-633-2200
2020 Toyota 4Runner
This just in
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
47,586KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8501975
- Stock #: 97852A
- VIN: JTEBU5JR0L5797568
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 47,586 KM
Vehicle Description
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
4WD 5-Speed Automatic 4.0L V6
PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
Finance Rates from 3.99% up to 96 months O.A.C
7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details
Market Value Report provided
Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)
Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!
Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal
Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels
OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Errors & Omissions Expected
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
5 Speed Automatic
