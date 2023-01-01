2021 Chevrolet Equinox

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 2 , 8 9 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10631220

10631220 Stock #: 102406

102406 VIN: 2GNAXUEV5M6163095

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 62,894 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.