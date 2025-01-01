$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST
Location
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
179,374KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUYEED0MG142708
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 105732A
- Mileage 179,374 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
