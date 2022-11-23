Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Dodge Charger

46,968 KM

Details Features

$44,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,989

+ taxes & licensing

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

Contact Seller
2021 Dodge Charger

2021 Dodge Charger

R/T

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Dodge Charger

R/T

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

  1. 9403513
  2. 9403513
  3. 9403513
  4. 9403513
  5. 9403513
  6. 9403513
  7. 9403513
  8. 9403513
  9. 9403513
Contact Seller

$44,989

+ taxes & licensing

46,968KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9403513
  • Stock #: 100797A
  • VIN: 2C3CDXCT0MH682335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 46,968 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

2021 Dodge Charger R/T
 46,968 KM
$44,989 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 103,855 KM
$21,589 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Micra
63,259 KM
$16,589 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

Call Dealer

519-633-XXXX

(click to show)

519-633-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory