2021 Dodge Durango

43,332 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

R/T

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

Used
43,332KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4SDJCT1MC752416

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 103950A
  • Mileage 43,332 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-XXXX

519-633-2200

2021 Dodge Durango