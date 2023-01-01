Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Dodge Durango

30,044 KM

Details Description Features

$51,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$51,995

+ taxes & licensing

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

Contact Seller
2021 Dodge Durango

2021 Dodge Durango

R/T Loaded SUV!

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Dodge Durango

R/T Loaded SUV!

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

  1. 9766645
  2. 9766645
  3. 9766645
  4. 9766645
  5. 9766645
  6. 9766645
  7. 9766645
  8. 9766645
  9. 9766645
  10. 9766645
  11. 9766645
  12. 9766645
  13. 9766645
  14. 9766645
  15. 9766645
  16. 9766645
  17. 9766645
  18. 9766645
  19. 9766645
  20. 9766645
  21. 9766645
  22. 9766645
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$51,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
30,044KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9766645
  • Stock #: 99164A
  • VIN: 1C4SDJCT2MC864948

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 99164A
  • Mileage 30,044 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner

AWD, 10.1" Touchscreen Display, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, 9 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Apple CarPlay, Automatic temperature control, Blacktop Package, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Connected Travel & Traffic Services, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, Front Bucket Seats, Global Telematics Box Module (TBM), Gloss Black Badges, Gloss Black Exterior Mirrors, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, HD Radio, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Integrated Center Stack Radio, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Power Liftgate, Quick Order Package 22S, Radio: Uconnect 5 Nav w/10.1" Display, Rain sensing wipers, Rear Load Leveling Suspension, Rear-Seat Video System, Satin Black Dodge Tail Lamp Badge, Security system, SiriusXM Guardian - Included Trial (B), SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SiriusXM w/360L, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Trailer Brake Control, Trailer Tow Group IV, USB Host Flip, Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Black Noise Aluminum.

R/T HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT AWD 8-Speed Automatic
Granite Metallic Clearcoat



PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

Market Value Report provided

Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)

Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!

Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal

Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 66,132 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500 SPORT
 28 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Dodge Durango R...
 30,044 KM
$51,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

Call Dealer

519-633-XXXX

(click to show)

519-633-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory