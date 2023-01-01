$51,995+ tax & licensing
$51,995
+ taxes & licensing
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
519-633-2200
2021 Dodge Durango
R/T Loaded SUV!
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$51,995
+ taxes & licensing
30,044KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- VIN: 1C4SDJCT2MC864948
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 30,044 KM
Vehicle Description
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner
AWD, 10.1" Touchscreen Display, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, 9 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Apple CarPlay, Automatic temperature control, Blacktop Package, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Connected Travel & Traffic Services, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, Front Bucket Seats, Global Telematics Box Module (TBM), Gloss Black Badges, Gloss Black Exterior Mirrors, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, HD Radio, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Integrated Center Stack Radio, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Power Liftgate, Quick Order Package 22S, Radio: Uconnect 5 Nav w/10.1" Display, Rain sensing wipers, Rear Load Leveling Suspension, Rear-Seat Video System, Satin Black Dodge Tail Lamp Badge, Security system, SiriusXM Guardian - Included Trial (B), SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SiriusXM w/360L, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Trailer Brake Control, Trailer Tow Group IV, USB Host Flip, Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Black Noise Aluminum.
R/T HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT AWD 8-Speed Automatic
Granite Metallic Clearcoat
PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details
Market Value Report provided
Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)
Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!
Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal
Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels
OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired
*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Errors & Omissions Expected
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
