$50,645
+ taxes & licensing
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
519-631-5080
2021 Ford Bronco
Location
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3
7,843KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10014069
- Stock #: 7514A
- VIN: 1FMDE5CH3MLA65653
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 7,843 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3