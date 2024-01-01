Menu
2021 Ford Bronco Sport

25,516 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Bronco Sport

Outer Banks

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

Outer Banks

Location

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

519-631-5080

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

25,516KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FMCR9C60MRA56044

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 25,516 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

519-631-XXXX

519-631-5080

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

519-631-5080

2021 Ford Bronco Sport