2021 Ford Edge

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 2 , 8 7 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10141020

10141020 Stock #: 7530A

7530A VIN: 2FMPK4K94MBA11742

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 62,875 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.