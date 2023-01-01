2021 Ford Edge

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 6 , 9 9 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10548627

10548627 Stock #: 3474A

3474A VIN: 2FMPK4J9XMBA45637

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 3474A

Mileage 56,995 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.