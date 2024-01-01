Menu
2021 Ford Escape

62,487 KM

Details Features

$31,659

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Escape

Titanium Hybrid

2021 Ford Escape

Titanium Hybrid

Location

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

519-631-5080

$31,659

+ taxes & licensing

62,487KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9DZ2MUA11560

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 62,487 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

519-631-5080

$31,659

+ taxes & licensing

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

519-631-5080

2021 Ford Escape