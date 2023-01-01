Menu
2021 Ford Escape

20,120 KM

Details Features

$37,078

+ tax & licensing
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

519-631-5080

SE Hybrid

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

20,120KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9498241
  • Stock #: 2808A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9BZ9MUA41772

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 20,120 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

