St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
519-631-5080
2021 Ford Explorer
2021 Ford Explorer
ST
Location
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3
519-631-5080
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
14,498KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8251788
- Stock #: 2056B
- VIN: 1FM5K8GC7MGB90239
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 14,498 KM
Vehicle Description


Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic


St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3