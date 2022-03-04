Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Ford Explorer

24,500 KM

Details Features

$64,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$64,888

+ taxes & licensing

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

519-631-5080

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Explorer

2021 Ford Explorer

ST

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Explorer

ST

Location

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

519-631-5080

  1. 8590748
  2. 8590748
  3. 8590748
  4. 8590748
  5. 8590748
  6. 8590748
  7. 8590748
  8. 8590748
  9. 8590748
Contact Seller

$64,888

+ taxes & licensing

24,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8590748
  • Stock #: 2212B
  • VIN: 1FM5K8GC5MGB90143

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 24,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

2016 Ford Transit Co...
 80,327 KM
$29,888 + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-150 PLAT...
 29,894 KM
$83,888 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 XLT
 44,328 KM
$50,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

Call Dealer

519-631-XXXX

(click to show)

519-631-5080

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory