2021 Ford Explorer
ST
42,849KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: 3022A
- VIN: 1FM5K8GC1MGB25791
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 42,849 KM
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
