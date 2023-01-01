Menu
2021 Ford F-150

37,545 KM

Details Description Features

$62,080

+ tax & licensing
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

519-631-5080

Lariat

Location

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

37,545KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10113213
  • Stock #: 3119A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP6MKE14832

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 37,545 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Accent-Colour Angular Step Bar, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM with 360L, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Body-Colour Door Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Box Side Decal, Brake assist, Chrome Single-Tip Exhaust, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Compass, Connected Built-In Navigation, Dark 2-Bar & 1 Minor Bar Style Grille, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 4 911 Assist, Equipment Group 502A High, Evasive Steering Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Glare Free Lighting, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Intersection Assist, Lariat Sport Appearance Package, Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats, LED Projector w/Dynamic Bending Headlamps, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation system: SYNC 4 Connected Navigation (w/Free 3-Year Trial), Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column w/Memory, Power windows, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Radio data system, Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Rear reading lights, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed Sign Recognition, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 4 w/Enhanced Voice Recognition, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voltmeter, Wheels: 20 6-Spoke Dark Alloy Painted Aluminum.
Odometer is 5245 kilometers below market average!

4WD
10-Speed Automatic 2.7L V6 EcoBoost
Oxford White
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

