$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 6 , 2 4 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10191300

10191300 Stock #: 7513A

7513A VIN: 1FTFW1EDXMFC67904

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 7513A

Mileage 46,247 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.