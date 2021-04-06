Menu
2021 Ford F-150

11,421 KM

Details

$55,888

+ tax & licensing
$55,888

+ taxes & licensing

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

519-631-5080

2021 Ford F-150

2021 Ford F-150

XLT Sport 4x4/Navi/20" Wheels/Remote Start

2021 Ford F-150

XLT Sport 4x4/Navi/20" Wheels/Remote Start

Location

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

519-631-5080

  6857436
  Stock #: 7094A
$55,888

+ taxes & licensing

11,421KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6857436
  • Stock #: 7094A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP1MFA30241

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 11,421 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada One Owner

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


Recent Arrival!


XLT 4WD 10-Speed Automatic 2.7L V6 EcoBoost

4WD, 10-Way Power Driver & Passenger Seats, 400W Outlet, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 8" Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, ABS brakes, Accent-Colour Step Bars, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto High-beam Headlights, Black 2-Bar Style Grille w/Tarnished Black Surround, BLIS w/Trailer Tow Coverage, Block heater, Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Box Side Decal, BoxLink Cargo Management System, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, Chrome Single-Tip Exhaust, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 4 911 Assist, Equipment Group 302A High, Exterior parking camera rear: With Dynamic Hitch Assist, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Intelligent Access w/Push Button Start, Interior Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Interior Work Surface, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Box Lighting w/Zone Lighting, LED Reflector Headlamps, LED Side-Mirror Spotlights, Low tire pressure warning, Manual Folding Power Glass Sideview Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Power-Sliding Rear Window, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM SiriusXM w/360L, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Clock & 6 Speakers, Rear reading lights, Rear step bumper, Rear Under-Seat Storage, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System w/Remote Tailgate Release, SecuriCode Drivers Side Keyless-Entry Keypad, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Sport Cloth 40/Console/40 Front-Seats, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 4, SYNC 4 w/Enhanced Voice Recognition, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Tow Package, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 20" 6-Spoke Dark Alloy Painted Aluminum, XLT Sport Appearance Package.



Platinum Pre-Owned Vehicle


  • Up to 172-point inspection includes provincial safety certification plus a mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
  • Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM up to 172-point inspected items and factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM
  • Complimentary CarFax report if vehicle has a maximum combined incidents of less than $5,000
  • Minimum 2X Provincial safety requirements for Tire tread depth
  • Minimum 2X Provincial safety requirements for brake pad thickness
  • Market Value Report provided
  • Preferred* Finance Rates OAC
  • 7 Day Money Back Guarantee or Exchange up to 500 KMS
  • Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)
  • Equipped vehicles include a complimentary Sirius satellite radio subscription
  • Immaculate professional detail including Hand Wash, Engine Shampoo, Interior Shampoo & Ionize, Tire Dressing & Upholstery Conditioner
  • Paintless dent removal for any applicable panels and touch-ups
  • OEM notified of ownership change and recalls inspected and repaired
  • Complimentary shuttle transportation




Errors & Omissions Expected





SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls





The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car buying experience. With 17 dealerships across Ontario, 13 brands and over 5000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Thats why we offer a 7 Day Money Back Guarantee on most vehicles we sell. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit.


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Starter
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Tachometer
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Navigation System
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

