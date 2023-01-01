Menu
2021 Ford F-150

54,622 KM

$54,206

+ tax & licensing
$54,206

+ taxes & licensing

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

2021 Ford F-150

2021 Ford F-150

XLT

2021 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

$54,206

+ taxes & licensing

54,622KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9639889
  • Stock #: 3091A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E81MKE14847

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 54,622 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3
