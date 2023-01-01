$60,607+ tax & licensing
$60,607
+ taxes & licensing
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
519-631-5080
2021 Ford F-150
2021 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3
519-631-5080
$60,607
+ taxes & licensing
25,826KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9746911
- Stock #: 3130A
- VIN: 1FTEW1EP9MKE14842
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 25,826 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3