2021 Ford F-150

25,826 KM

Details Features

$60,607

+ tax & licensing
$60,607

+ taxes & licensing

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

519-631-5080

2021 Ford F-150

2021 Ford F-150

XLT

2021 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

519-631-5080

$60,607

+ taxes & licensing

25,826KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9746911
  • Stock #: 3130A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP9MKE14842

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 25,826 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

