2021 Ford Ranger

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 2 , 2 9 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10110762

10110762 Stock #: 2859A

2859A VIN: 1FTER4FH7MLD42324

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 22,299 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.