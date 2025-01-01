Menu
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

98,451 KM

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

HEV Luxury

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

HEV Luxury

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

Used
98,451KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8S5DA13MU008077

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 98,451 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

