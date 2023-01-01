Menu
2021 Hyundai Tucson

24,486 KM

Details Features

$28,882

+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred w/Trend Package

2021 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred w/Trend Package

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

519-631-5080

$28,882

+ taxes & licensing

24,486KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8J3CALXMU384868

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 3824A
  • Mileage 24,486 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

519-631-5080

$28,882

+ taxes & licensing

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

519-631-5080

2021 Hyundai Tucson