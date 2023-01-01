$39,999+ tax & licensing
$39,999
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk Premium Trade!
275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$39,999
+ taxes & licensing
39,148KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9825574
- Stock #: 101317A
- VIN: 1C4PJMBX7MD152840
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 39,148 KM
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner
| Remote Start, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Trial, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Service, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Service, 6 Speakers, 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Class III Receiver Hitch, For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com, Four wheel independent suspension, GPS Navigation, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, HD Radio, Heated door mirrors, Off-Road Info Pages, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power Front/Fixed Rear Full Sunroof, Premium Alpine Speaker System, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4" Display, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, Remote keyless entry, Security Alarm, SiriusXM Traffic Plus, SiriusXM Travel Link, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun, Sound & Nav Group, Trailer Tow Group, Trailer Tow Wiring Harness, Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Painted Diamond Cut Aluminum.
Trailhawk 3.2L V6 4WD 9-Speed Automatic
Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat
Reviews:
* Cherokee owners tend to be most impressed with the performance of the available V6 engine, a smooth-riding suspension, a powerful and straightforward touchscreen interface, and push-button access to numerous traction-enhancing tools for use in a variety of challenging driving conditions. A flexible and handy cabin, as well as a relatively quiet highway drive, help round out the package. Here's a machine that's built to explore new trails and terrain, while providing a comfortable and compliant ride on the road and highway. Source: autoTRADER.ca
PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details
Market Value Report provided
Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)
Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!
Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal
Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels
OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired
*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Errors & Omissions Expected
INSGMT
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
9 Speed Automatic
275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6