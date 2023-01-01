Menu
2021 Jeep Cherokee

39,148 KM

Details Description Features

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

2021 Jeep Cherokee

2021 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk Premium Trade!

2021 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk Premium Trade!

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

39,148KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9825574
  • Stock #: 101317A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBX7MD152840

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,148 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner

| Remote Start, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Trial, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Service, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Service, 6 Speakers, 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Class III Receiver Hitch, For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com, Four wheel independent suspension, GPS Navigation, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, HD Radio, Heated door mirrors, Off-Road Info Pages, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power Front/Fixed Rear Full Sunroof, Premium Alpine Speaker System, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4" Display, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, Remote keyless entry, Security Alarm, SiriusXM Traffic Plus, SiriusXM Travel Link, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun, Sound & Nav Group, Trailer Tow Group, Trailer Tow Wiring Harness, Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Painted Diamond Cut Aluminum.

Trailhawk 3.2L V6 4WD 9-Speed Automatic
Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat


Reviews:
* Cherokee owners tend to be most impressed with the performance of the available V6 engine, a smooth-riding suspension, a powerful and straightforward touchscreen interface, and push-button access to numerous traction-enhancing tools for use in a variety of challenging driving conditions. A flexible and handy cabin, as well as a relatively quiet highway drive, help round out the package. Here's a machine that's built to explore new trails and terrain, while providing a comfortable and compliant ride on the road and highway. Source: autoTRADER.ca


PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

Market Value Report provided

Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)

Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!

Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal

Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

