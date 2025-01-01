Menu
2021 Jeep Gladiator

63,261 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Gladiator

Mojave

12382542

2021 Jeep Gladiator

Mojave

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
63,261KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6JJTEG8ML599038

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 98090B
  • Mileage 63,261 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2021 Jeep Gladiator