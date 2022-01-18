Menu
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

10 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

Laredo

Location

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

10KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8144731
  • Stock #: 98508D
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAG9MC877559

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 10 KM

Vehicle Description




Note: This is a used demo vehicle. The price may include added aftermarket accessories. Please contact dealer for details and current mileage.



BUY WITH COMPLETE CONFIDENCE



Click or call to arrange a test drive or shop from home

We can manage everything via ZOOM, email, and telephone

AutoIQ proudly offers a 7-Day Money Back Guarantee so you won't be disappointed

Don't Delay! With over 140 sales professionals promoting this pre-owned vehicle through 17 dealerships representing 11 communities across Ontario, this great value won't last long!



The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car-buying experience. With 17 dealerships across Ontario, 14 brands, and over 5000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. That's why we offer a 7-Day Money Back Guarantee on most vehicles we sell. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit.




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

