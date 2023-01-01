Menu
2021 Jeep Wrangler

83,283 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

UNLIMITED SPORT

UNLIMITED SPORT

Location

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

$CALL

83,283KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10099587
  • Stock #: 99743A
  • VIN: 1C4HJXDN7MW571051

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 83,283 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

4x4

