2021 Jeep Wrangler

42,690 KM

Details Features

$50,989

+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited 4xe Sahara

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited 4xe Sahara

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

$50,989

+ taxes & licensing

42,690KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4JJXP6XMW830329

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 42,690 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

$50,989

+ taxes & licensing

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

2021 Jeep Wrangler