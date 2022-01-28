Menu
2021 Jeep Wrangler

24,613 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

519-631-5080

Contact Seller
SPORT

24,613KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8262843
  • Stock #: 2015B
  • VIN: 1C4HJXAG4MW556450

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2015B
  • Mileage 24,613 KM

SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls.



The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car buying experience. With 17 dealerships across Ontario, 14 brands and over 5000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Thats why we offer a 7 Day Money Back Guarantee on most vehicles we sell. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Steering
Tachometer
Compass
6 Speed Manual
4x4

