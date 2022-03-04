Menu
2021 Jeep Wrangler

9,468 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

2021 Jeep Wrangler

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon

Location

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

9,468KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  VIN: 1C4HJXFN8MW763642

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
6 Speed Manual
4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

