2021 Lincoln Corsair

27,851 KM

$49,095

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Location

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

519-631-5080

27,851KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9818791
  • Stock #: S1145
  • VIN: 5LMCJ1D96MUL14106

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 27,851 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

