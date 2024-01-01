$36,989+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT
Location
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
519-633-2200
Used
76,861KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LG8MS553690
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Steel
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 76,861 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, 8.4 Touchscreen, A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Apple CarPlay Capable, Bi-Function Halogen Projector Headlamps, Black 4x4 Badge, Black Door Handles, Black Exterior Badging, Black Grille w/RAM Lettering, Black Headlamp Filler Panel, Black Powder-Coated Front Bumper, Black Powder-Coated Rear Bumper, Black RAM's Head Tailgate Badge, Black Wheel Flares, Class IV Hitch Receiver, Dedicated Daytime Running Lights, Electronics Convenience Group, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, Front & Rear All-Weather Floor Mats, Front Heated Seats, Front Wheel Well Liners, Google Android Auto, Heated Seats & Wheel Group, Heated Steering Wheel, Humidity Sensor, LED Fog Lamps, Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack, Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, Quick Order Package 29F Warlock, Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4 Display, Rear Heavy-Duty Shock Absorbers, Rear Power Sliding Window, Rear Window Defroster, Remote Start & Security Alarm Group, Remote Start System, Security Alarm, Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre Hub, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Sport Performance Hood, Sport Tail Lamps, USB Mobile Projection, Utility Group, Warlock All Terrain Package, Warlock Interior Accents, Warlock Package, Wheel Centre Hub, Wheels: 17 x 8 Matte Black Aluminum.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
2021 RAM 1500 Classic