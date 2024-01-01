Menu
Recent Arrival!

1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, 8.4 Touchscreen, A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Apple CarPlay Capable, Bi-Function Halogen Projector Headlamps, Black 4x4 Badge, Black Door Handles, Black Exterior Badging, Black Grille w/RAM Lettering, Black Headlamp Filler Panel, Black Powder-Coated Front Bumper, Black Powder-Coated Rear Bumper, Black RAMs Head Tailgate Badge, Black Wheel Flares, Class IV Hitch Receiver, Dedicated Daytime Running Lights, Electronics Convenience Group, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, Front & Rear All-Weather Floor Mats, Front Heated Seats, Front Wheel Well Liners, Google Android Auto, Heated Seats & Wheel Group, Heated Steering Wheel, Humidity Sensor, LED Fog Lamps, Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack, Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, Quick Order Package 29F Warlock, Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4 Display, Rear Heavy-Duty Shock Absorbers, Rear Power Sliding Window, Rear Window Defroster, Remote Start & Security Alarm Group, Remote Start System, Security Alarm, Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre Hub, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Sport Performance Hood, Sport Tail Lamps, USB Mobile Projection, Utility Group, Warlock All Terrain Package, Warlock Interior Accents, Warlock Package, Wheel Centre Hub, Wheels: 17 x 8 Matte Black Aluminum.

Blue Metallic
2021 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock
4D Crew Cab
Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 8-Speed Automatic
4WD

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

76,861 KM

$36,989

+ tax & licensing
Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

76,861KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LG8MS553690

  • Exterior Colour Steel
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 76,861 KM

1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, 8.4 Touchscreen, A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Apple CarPlay Capable, Bi-Function Halogen Projector Headlamps, Black 4x4 Badge, Black Door Handles, Black Exterior Badging, Black Grille w/RAM Lettering, Black Headlamp Filler Panel, Black Powder-Coated Front Bumper, Black Powder-Coated Rear Bumper, Black RAM's Head Tailgate Badge, Black Wheel Flares, Class IV Hitch Receiver, Dedicated Daytime Running Lights, Electronics Convenience Group, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, Front & Rear All-Weather Floor Mats, Front Heated Seats, Front Wheel Well Liners, Google Android Auto, Heated Seats & Wheel Group, Heated Steering Wheel, Humidity Sensor, LED Fog Lamps, Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack, Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, Quick Order Package 29F Warlock, Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4 Display, Rear Heavy-Duty Shock Absorbers, Rear Power Sliding Window, Rear Window Defroster, Remote Start & Security Alarm Group, Remote Start System, Security Alarm, Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre Hub, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Sport Performance Hood, Sport Tail Lamps, USB Mobile Projection, Utility Group, Warlock All Terrain Package, Warlock Interior Accents, Warlock Package, Wheel Centre Hub, Wheels: 17 x 8 Matte Black Aluminum.

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

2021 RAM 1500 Classic