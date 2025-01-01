$38,989+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4 AWD
XSE
2021 Toyota RAV4 AWD
XSE
Location
Auto Haven
9599 Sunset Drive, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2
(519) 207-1211
$38,989
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 022377
- Mileage 114,991 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and fuel-efficient SUV that can handle anything a Canadian winter throws your way? Feast your eyes on this stunning 2021 Toyota RAV4 AWD XSE, available now at Auto Haven! This sporty RAV4 boasts a vibrant red exterior and is ready to turn heads on every street corner. Its hybrid powertrain means you'll enjoy exceptional fuel economy without sacrificing performance, making it the perfect choice for both city commutes and weekend getaways. With only 114,991km on the odometer, this RAV4 is ready for many more adventures with you.
This RAV4 XSE is more than just a pretty face; it's packed with features designed to elevate your driving experience. You'll love the seamless blend of practicality and comfort this vehicle offers. Its all-wheel-drive system provides superior handling and control in all weather conditions. This RAV4 is the perfect blend of style, efficiency, and reliability!
Here are some of the standout features of this impressive RAV4 XSE:
- Hybrid Powertrain: Experience incredible fuel efficiency and lower emissions.
- All-Wheel Drive: Confidently tackle any road condition, from snowy highways to muddy trails.
- Sporty XSE Trim: Stand out from the crowd with its unique styling and premium features.
- CVT Transmission: Enjoy smooth and effortless acceleration.
- Spacious Interior: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families and adventurers.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Haven
Email Auto Haven
Auto Haven
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
(519) 207-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
(519) 207-1211