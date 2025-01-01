Menu
Looking for a stylish and fuel-efficient SUV that can handle anything a Canadian winter throws your way? Feast your eyes on this stunning 2021 Toyota RAV4 AWD XSE, available now at Auto Haven! This sporty RAV4 boasts a vibrant red exterior and is ready to turn heads on every street corner. Its hybrid powertrain means youll enjoy exceptional fuel economy without sacrificing performance, making it the perfect choice for both city commutes and weekend getaways. With only 114,991km on the odometer, this RAV4 is ready for many more adventures with you.

This RAV4 XSE is more than just a pretty face; its packed with features designed to elevate your driving experience. Youll love the seamless blend of practicality and comfort this vehicle offers. Its all-wheel-drive system provides superior handling and control in all weather conditions. This RAV4 is the perfect blend of style, efficiency, and reliability!

Here are some of the standout features of this impressive RAV4 XSE:

Hybrid Powertrain: Experience incredible fuel efficiency and lower emissions.
All-Wheel Drive: Confidently tackle any road condition, from snowy highways to muddy trails.
Sporty XSE Trim: Stand out from the crowd with its unique styling and premium features.
CVT Transmission: Enjoy smooth and effortless acceleration.
Spacious Interior: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families and adventurers.

2021 Toyota RAV4 AWD

114,991 KM

$38,989

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4 AWD

XSE

12718368

2021 Toyota RAV4 AWD

XSE

Auto Haven

9599 Sunset Drive, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2

(519) 207-1211

Logo_OneOwner

$38,989

+ taxes & licensing

Used
114,991KM
VIN JTMGB3FV7MD022377

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 022377
  • Mileage 114,991 KM

Looking for a stylish and fuel-efficient SUV that can handle anything a Canadian winter throws your way? Feast your eyes on this stunning 2021 Toyota RAV4 AWD XSE, available now at Auto Haven! This sporty RAV4 boasts a vibrant red exterior and is ready to turn heads on every street corner. Its hybrid powertrain means you'll enjoy exceptional fuel economy without sacrificing performance, making it the perfect choice for both city commutes and weekend getaways. With only 114,991km on the odometer, this RAV4 is ready for many more adventures with you.

This RAV4 XSE is more than just a pretty face; it's packed with features designed to elevate your driving experience. You'll love the seamless blend of practicality and comfort this vehicle offers. Its all-wheel-drive system provides superior handling and control in all weather conditions. This RAV4 is the perfect blend of style, efficiency, and reliability!

Here are some of the standout features of this impressive RAV4 XSE:

  • Hybrid Powertrain: Experience incredible fuel efficiency and lower emissions.
  • All-Wheel Drive: Confidently tackle any road condition, from snowy highways to muddy trails.
  • Sporty XSE Trim: Stand out from the crowd with its unique styling and premium features.
  • CVT Transmission: Enjoy smooth and effortless acceleration.
  • Spacious Interior: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families and adventurers.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

