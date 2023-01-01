Menu
2021 Volkswagen Golf

49,932 KM

Details Features

$36,335

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!
$36,335

+ taxes & licensing

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

519-631-5080

2021 Volkswagen Golf

2021 Volkswagen Golf

GTI Autobahn

2021 Volkswagen Golf

GTI Autobahn

Location

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

519-631-5080

$36,335

+ taxes & licensing

49,932KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9603253
  • Stock #: 2697A
  • VIN: 3VW5T7AU4MM014362

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 49,932 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

