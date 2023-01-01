$36,335+ tax & licensing
$36,335
+ taxes & licensing
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
519-631-5080
2021 Volkswagen Golf
2021 Volkswagen Golf
GTI Autobahn
Location
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3
519-631-5080
$36,335
+ taxes & licensing
49,932KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9603253
- Stock #: 2697A
- VIN: 3VW5T7AU4MM014362
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 49,932 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3