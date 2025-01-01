$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chrysler Pacifica
Limited
Location
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
519-633-2200
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
88,302KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RC3GG5NR126970
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 88,302 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
2022 Chrysler Pacifica