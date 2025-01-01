Menu
2022 Chrysler Pacifica

88,302 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chrysler Pacifica

Limited

12802177

Limited

Limited

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

Used
88,302KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RC3GG5NR126970

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 88,302 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
