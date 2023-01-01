Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Ford EcoSport

8,989 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

519-631-5080

Contact Seller
2022 Ford EcoSport

2022 Ford EcoSport

SES

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford EcoSport

SES

Location

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

519-631-5080

  1. 10504788
  2. 10504788
  3. 10504788
  4. 10504788
  5. 10504788
  6. 10504788
  7. 10504788
  8. 10504788
  9. 10504788
  10. 10504788
  11. 10504788
  12. 10504788
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
8,989KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10504788
  • Stock #: 7561A
  • VIN: MAJ6S3JL8NC475325

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 7561A
  • Mileage 8,989 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

2023 Hyundai Sonata ...
 6,544 KM
$39,725 + tax & lic
2020 Mitsubishi RVR SE
 75,930 KM
$25,540 + tax & lic
2019 Ford EcoSport SE
 32,688 KM
$22,987 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

Call Dealer

519-631-XXXX

(click to show)

519-631-5080

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory