Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Ford Edge

19,303 KM

Details Features

$41,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$41,990

+ taxes & licensing

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

519-631-5080

Contact Seller
2022 Ford Edge

2022 Ford Edge

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

519-631-5080

  1. 10453764
  2. 10453764
  3. 10453764
  4. 10453764
  5. 10453764
  6. 10453764
  7. 10453764
  8. 10453764
  9. 10453764
  10. 10453764
  11. 10453764
  12. 10453764
Contact Seller

$41,990

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
19,303KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10453764
  • Stock #: 3573A
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J91NBA36018

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 19,303 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

2018 Ford Escape SEL
 42,762 KM
$24,710 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic SI
 91,584 KM
$27,702 + tax & lic
2022 Ford Bronco Big...
 8,471 KM
$55,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

Call Dealer

519-631-XXXX

(click to show)

519-631-5080

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory