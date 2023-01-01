$40,480+ tax & licensing
$40,480
+ taxes & licensing
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
519-631-5080
2022 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3
519-631-5080
$40,480
+ taxes & licensing
22,533KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10549896
- Stock #: 3623A
- VIN: 2FMPK4J99NBB00676
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 22,533 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Active Transmission Warm-Up, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM with 360L, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Roof-Rack Side Rails, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Compass, Dark Carbonized Grey Lower Front Bumper, Delay-off headlights, Door Inserts w/Navy Pier Accent Stitching, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 4 911 Assist, Equipment Group 201A, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front Heated Unique Cloth Bucket Seats, Front Htd ActiveX Seating Material Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pillar Black Bars Grille, Pillar Black Mirror Caps, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM Stereo/MP3 Capable, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport Appearance Package, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 4 Lite, SYNC 4A w/Enhanced Voice Recognition, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 18 Carbonized Grey-Painted Aluminum.
AWD
8-Speed Automatic EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT
Agate Black Metallic
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3