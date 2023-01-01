Menu
2022 Ford Edge

22,533 KM

Details Description Features

$40,480

+ tax & licensing
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

519-631-5080

SEL

Location

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

519-631-5080

22,533KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10549896
  • Stock #: 3623A
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J99NBB00676

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 22,533 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!
AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Active Transmission Warm-Up, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM with 360L, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Roof-Rack Side Rails, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Compass, Dark Carbonized Grey Lower Front Bumper, Delay-off headlights, Door Inserts w/Navy Pier Accent Stitching, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 4 911 Assist, Equipment Group 201A, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front Heated Unique Cloth Bucket Seats, Front Htd ActiveX Seating Material Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pillar Black Bars Grille, Pillar Black Mirror Caps, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM Stereo/MP3 Capable, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport Appearance Package, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 4 Lite, SYNC 4A w/Enhanced Voice Recognition, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 18 Carbonized Grey-Painted Aluminum.


AWD
8-Speed Automatic EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT
Agate Black Metallic

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

