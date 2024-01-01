$47,094+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Ford Edge
SEL
2022 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3
519-631-5080
$47,094
+ taxes & licensing
12,387KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2FMPK4J96NBA83934
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # S2502
- Mileage 12,387 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
2022 Ford Edge SEL 12,387 KM $47,094 + tax & lic
2022 Ford Mustang GT Premium Leather Heated Seats, GT Performance Package, Active Valve Performance Exhaust 10,003 KM $49,759 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Escape Titanium AWD Leather Heated Seats, Navigation, Safe & Smart Package, Power Moonroof 54,300 KM $25,288 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-631-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$47,094
+ taxes & licensing
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
519-631-5080
2022 Ford Edge