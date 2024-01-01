Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Ford Edge

12,387 KM

Details Features

$47,094

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Ford Edge

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

519-631-5080

  1. 11231672
  2. 11231672
  3. 11231672
  4. 11231672
  5. 11231672
  6. 11231672
  7. 11231672
  8. 11231672
  9. 11231672
Contact Seller

$47,094

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
12,387KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK4J96NBA83934

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # S2502
  • Mileage 12,387 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Used 2022 Ford Edge SEL for sale in St Thomas, ON
2022 Ford Edge SEL 12,387 KM $47,094 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Mustang GT Premium Leather Heated Seats, GT Performance Package, Active Valve Performance Exhaust for sale in St Thomas, ON
2022 Ford Mustang GT Premium Leather Heated Seats, GT Performance Package, Active Valve Performance Exhaust 10,003 KM $49,759 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Escape Titanium AWD Leather Heated Seats, Navigation, Safe & Smart Package, Power Moonroof for sale in St Thomas, ON
2019 Ford Escape Titanium AWD Leather Heated Seats, Navigation, Safe & Smart Package, Power Moonroof 54,300 KM $25,288 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-631-XXXX

(click to show)

519-631-5080

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$47,094

+ taxes & licensing

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

519-631-5080

Contact Seller
2022 Ford Edge