$29,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Ford Escape
SE
2022 Ford Escape
SE
Location
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3
519-631-5080
$29,900
+ taxes & licensing
39,344KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FMCU9G66NUB36872
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Stock # 3629B
- Mileage 39,344 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5-Bar Gloss Black Grille Upper, 6 Speakers, 6-Way Manual Driver Seat, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) w/Stop & Go, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Black Front & Rear Bumpers, Blk Upper Window Moulding w/Blk Beltline Moulding, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Cold Weather Package, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Automatic Temperature Control, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Equipment Group 200A, Evasive Steering Assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Heated Premium-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Heated Sideview Mirrors, Heated Unique Cloth Front Bucket Seats, High Gloss Black Mirror Skull Caps, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Lane Departure Warning System, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/SiriusXM, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System w/86C, SE Sport Appearance Package, Speed control, Speed Sign Recognition, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, SYNC 3/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System, Wheels: 19 Machined-Face Ebony-Painted Aluminum.
AWD
8-Speed Automatic 1.5L EcoBoost
Oxford White
AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5-Bar Gloss Black Grille Upper, 6 Speakers, 6-Way Manual Driver Seat, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) w/Stop & Go, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Black Front & Rear Bumpers, Blk Upper Window Moulding w/Blk Beltline Moulding, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Cold Weather Package, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Automatic Temperature Control, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Equipment Group 200A, Evasive Steering Assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Heated Premium-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Heated Sideview Mirrors, Heated Unique Cloth Front Bucket Seats, High Gloss Black Mirror Skull Caps, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Lane Departure Warning System, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/SiriusXM, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System w/86C, SE Sport Appearance Package, Speed control, Speed Sign Recognition, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, SYNC 3/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System, Wheels: 19 Machined-Face Ebony-Painted Aluminum.
AWD
8-Speed Automatic 1.5L EcoBoost
Oxford White
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred 2.0 w/Sun & Leather Package 48,932 KM $31,706 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE 89,515 KM $19,819 + tax & lic
2022 Lincoln Corsair Reserve 16,021 KM $49,373 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3
Call Dealer
519-631-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$29,900
+ taxes & licensing
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
519-631-5080
2022 Ford Escape