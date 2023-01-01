Menu
2022 Ford Escape

Recent Arrival!
AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5-Bar Gloss Black Grille Upper, 6 Speakers, 6-Way Manual Driver Seat, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) w/Stop & Go, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Black Front & Rear Bumpers, Blk Upper Window Moulding w/Blk Beltline Moulding, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Cold Weather Package, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Automatic Temperature Control, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Equipment Group 200A, Evasive Steering Assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Heated Premium-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Heated Sideview Mirrors, Heated Unique Cloth Front Bucket Seats, High Gloss Black Mirror Skull Caps, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Lane Departure Warning System, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/SiriusXM, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System w/86C, SE Sport Appearance Package, Speed control, Speed Sign Recognition, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, SYNC 3/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System, Wheels: 19 Machined-Face Ebony-Painted Aluminum.

AWD
8-Speed Automatic 1.5L EcoBoost
Oxford White

2022 Ford Escape

39,344 KM

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Escape

SE

2022 Ford Escape

SE

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

519-631-5080

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

39,344KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G66NUB36872

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Stock # 3629B
  • Mileage 39,344 KM

Recent Arrival!
AWD
8-Speed Automatic 1.5L EcoBoost
Oxford White

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

519-631-5080

2022 Ford Escape