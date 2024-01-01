Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Ford Escape

24,851 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Ford Escape

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford Escape

SEL

Location

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

519-631-5080

  1. 11100836
  2. 11100836
  3. 11100836
  4. 11100836
  5. 11100836
  6. 11100836
  7. 11100836
  8. 11100836
  9. 11100836
  10. 11100836
  11. 11100836
  12. 11100836
  13. 11100836
  14. 11100836
  15. 11100836
  16. 11100836
  17. 11100836
  18. 11100836
  19. 11100836
  20. 11100836
  21. 11100836
  22. 11100836
  23. 11100836
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
24,851KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9H62NUB39623

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 24,851 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT for sale in St Thomas, ON
2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT 144,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Escape SEL for sale in St Thomas, ON
2022 Ford Escape SEL 24,851 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 for sale in St Thomas, ON
2021 Ford F-150 63,640 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

Call Dealer

519-631-XXXX

(click to show)

519-631-5080

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

519-631-5080

Contact Seller
2022 Ford Escape