2022 Ford Escape

3,862 KM

Details Features

$37,393

+ tax & licensing
$37,393

+ taxes & licensing

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

519-631-5080

Contact Seller
SE

2022 Ford Escape

SE

Location

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

519-631-5080

$37,393

+ taxes & licensing

3,862KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9477426
  • Stock #: 2792A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G68NUB36646

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Stock # 2792A
  • Mileage 3,862 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

