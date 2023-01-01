Menu
2022 Ford Explorer

22,518 KM

Details

$58,900

+ tax & licensing
$58,900

+ taxes & licensing

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

519-631-5080

2022 Ford Explorer

2022 Ford Explorer

ST

2022 Ford Explorer

ST

Location

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

519-631-5080

$58,900

+ taxes & licensing

22,518KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10240908
  • Stock #: 3461A
  • VIN: 1FM5K8GC0NGA01741

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 3461A
  • Mileage 22,518 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!
4WD, 10.1 LCD Capacitive Portrait Touchscreen, 12 Speakers, 2 Additional Speakers, 3rd row seats: bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Carpet Floor Mats w/City Silver Stitching, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Equipment Group 401A High Package, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Red Painted Perf Brake Calipers, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Seating Surfaces Sport Captain's Chairs, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Multicontour Seats w/Active Motion, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Performance Brakes, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Technology Package, Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, ST Street Pack, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, SYNC 3/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Twin Panel Moonroof, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 21 Aluminum.


4WD
10-Speed Automatic 3.0L EcoBoost V6
Carbonized Gray Metallic
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

Reviews:
* On power, technology, and drivetrain smoothness, the Explorer tends to impress owners. The high-torque engine options and 10-speed automatic work seamlessly together, and the wide array of high-tech features are approachable and easy to use. The high-performing ST model is a pleasing drive with plenty of power and agility, making it a satisfying option, according to sportier drivers. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

