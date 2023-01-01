$47,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$47,990
+ taxes & licensing
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
519-631-5080
2022 Ford Explorer
2022 Ford Explorer
XLT
Location
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3
519-631-5080
$47,990
+ taxes & licensing
57,385KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10453773
- Stock #: 3628A
- VIN: 1FMSK8DHXNGA06187
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 3628A
- Mileage 57,385 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD, 3rd row seats: bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Equipment Group 202A High Package, Evasive Steering Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated ActiveX Seating Material Captain's Chairs, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Knee airbag, LED Fog Lamps, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Roof rack: rails only, SecuriCode Keyless Entry Keypad, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, SYNC 3/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Twin Panel Moonroof, Unique Heated Cloth Captain's Chairs, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System, Wheels: 18 5 Spoke Sparkle Silver-Painted.
4WD
10-Speed Automatic 2.3L I4 EcoBoost
Carbonized Gray Metallic
Reviews:
* On power, technology, and drivetrain smoothness, the Explorer tends to impress owners. The high-torque engine options and 10-speed automatic work seamlessly together, and the wide array of high-tech features are approachable and easy to use. The high-performing ST model is a pleasing drive with plenty of power and agility, making it a satisfying option, according to sportier drivers. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3