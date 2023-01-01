2022 Ford F-150

$52,989 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 4 , 8 4 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10521054

10521054 Stock #: 102264A

102264A VIN: 1FTFW1E85NFA82938

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 54,847 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.