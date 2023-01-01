$CALL+ tax & licensing
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
519-631-5080
2022 Ford F-150
RAPTOR
Location
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3
16,815KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9586027
- Stock #: 3033A
- VIN: 1FTFW1RG9NFB43189
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 16,815 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
