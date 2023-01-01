Menu
2022 Ford F-150

17,015 KM

$CALL

$CALL

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

2022 Ford F-150

RAPTOR

2022 Ford F-150

RAPTOR

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

$CALL

17,015KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 3047A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1RG7NFB25418

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 17,015 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3
