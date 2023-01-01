Menu
2022 Ford F-250

60,697 KM

Details Features

$73,696

+ tax & licensing
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

519-631-5080

XLT

Location

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

60,697KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • VIN: 1FT7W2BTXNEC53014

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 60,697 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

